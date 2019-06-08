Renowned author Toni Morrison has died at 88, according to a friend..a friend of the family confirmed to the Associated Press. She was known for her Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Beloved,” among other works such as “Paradise” and “Song of Solomon.”

Born Chloe Ardella Wofford in Lorain, Ohio, Morrison broke multiple barriers in her lifetime. She became the first woman in Black woman to win a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993 for her “novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import” and was an editor at Random House for 19 years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.