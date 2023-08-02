x
Nation World

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 149 more stores: See the full list

The latest list of store closings include Bed, Bath & Beyond locations across 41 states.

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat.

The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

The latest closures are across 41 states and include locations in 13 states that weren't part of the previous store closings announced just a couple weeks ago. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year

PREVIOUS: Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 87 stores

According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that.”

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings 2023: Full list of latest closures

Alabama

Mobile: 3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100 

Dothan: 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200

Montgomery: 7971 Eastchase Parkway 

Opelika: 2746 Enterprise Drive

Arizona

Chandler: 3445 West Frye Road

Arkansas

Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue

Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Road

California

Beaumont: 1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace

Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway

Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center 

Elk Grove: 9145 West Stockton Blvd.

San Francisco: 555 9th Street

San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road

Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street

Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway 

Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway  

Colorado

Dillon: 318 Dillon Ridge Way 

Northglenn: 241 West 104th Avenue 

Glenwood Springs: Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center 

Grand Junction: 2464 US Highway 6 & 50 

Connecticut

Guilford: 1919 Boston Post Road 

Manchester: 169B Hale Road 

Norwalk: 542 Westport Avenue 

Florida

Largo: 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310 

West Melbourne: 1555 West New Haven Avenue 

Georgia

Brunswick: 197 Golden Isles Plaza 

Canton: 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850 

Cumming: 1545 Marketplace Blvd. 

Duluth: 3675 Satellite Blvd. 

Gainesville: 1025 Dawsonville Highway 

Idaho

Moscow: 1966 Pullman Road 

Illinois

Kildeer: 20505 North Rand Road 

Normal: 1700 East College Avenue 

Peoria: 4800 North University Street

Springfield: 3251 South Veterans Parkway 

Indiana

South Bloomington: 731 College Mall Road 

Ft. Wayne: 4020 West Jefferson Blvd. 

Lafayette: 3555 State Road 38 East 

Noblesville: 14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800 

Valparaiso: 91 Silhavy Road 

Iowa

Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue 

Davenport: 4022 East. 53rd Street 

Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive 

Kansas

Shawnee: Shawnee Station 

Topeka: Topeka Crossing 

Wichita: 2441 North Maize Road 

Kentucky

Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road 

Louisiana

Houma: 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. 

Lake Charles: 1768 West Prien Lake Road 

Mandeville: 3414 Highway 190 

Monroe: 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive 

Shreveport: 7070 Youree Drive 

Maine

Brunswick: 147 Bath Road 

Maryland: 

California: 23415 Three Notch Road  

Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road 

Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd. 

Massachusetts

Hadley: 337 Russell Street 

Hudson: 17 Highland Commons East 

Leominster: 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive

Attleboro: 1360 South Washington Street North 

Michigan

Flint: G-3605 Miller Road 

Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30 

Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Avenue 

Portage: 5930 South Westnedge Avenue 

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road 

Troy: 650 John R. Road 

Westland: 35615 Warren Road 

Minnesota

Minnetonka: 11240 Wayzata Boulevard 

Rochester: 40 25th Street 

Roseville: 2480 North Fairview Avenue Suite 115A 

Mississippi

Tupelo: The Shoppes at Barnes 

Missouri

Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd. 

Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive 

Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue

Kansas City: 8201 NW Roanridge Road 

Lee’s Summit: 1648 NW Chipman Road

St. Louis: 8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood)

Montana

Helena: 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane 

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3416 West State Street

Nevada 

Las Vegas: 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway 

New Hampshire

Plaistow: 58 Plaistow Road

Amherst: 123 Route 101A #E

New Jersey

Elizabeth: Jersey Gardens Mall 

Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 West 

Marlton: 740 Route 73 South 

North Brunswick: 871 Route 1 South 

Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive 

Ramsey: Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center 

Watchung: 1511 US Highway 22 

New Mexico

Las Cruces: 2200 East Lohman Avenue 

New York

Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. 

DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East 

Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike East 

Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road 

New York: 1932 Broadway 

New York: 97 Warren Street 

New York: 460 3rd Avenue 

Newburgh: 1399 Route #300 

Victor: 20 Square Drive 

Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway West 

North Carolina

Burlington: 1463 University Drive 

Gastonia: 401 Cox Road 

Greenville: 3160 Evans Street  

Hickory: 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE

Raleigh: 9521 Strickland Road 

Ohio

Brooklyn: 4766 Ridge Road 

Fairlawn: 3750 West Market Street 

Mentor: 9700 Mentor Avenue 

Upper Arlington: 1717 West Lane Avenue 

Oklahoma

Moore: 2150 South Service Road 

Norman: 620 Ed Noble Parkway 

Tulsa: 5352 East Skelly Drive 

Tulsa: 7410 South Olympia Avenue 

Oregon

Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A 

Corvallis: 1725 NW 9th Street 

Medford: 1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094) 

Pennsylvania 

Cranberry Township: 20111 Route 19 

King of Prussia: 224 West DeKalb Pike 

Mechanicsburg: 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500 

Wyomissing: 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D 

South Carolina

Aiken: 339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza) 

Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road 

Tennessee

Bristol: 442 Pinnacle Parkway 

Clarksville: 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd 

Hermitage: Oakwood Commons 

Jackson: 1081 Vann Drive 

Knoxville: The Centre at Deane Hill 

Madison: 2156 Gallatin Road North 

Texas

Beaumont: 3975 Dowlen Road 

El Paso: 1327 George Dieter Drive 

Mansfield: 1551 North US Hwy 287 (Suite 701) 

Pasadena: 5636 Fairmont Parkway 

Pearland: The Crossing at 518 

San Antonio: 522 Northwest Loop 

Sherman: 3710 Town Center Street 

Texarkana: 4248 St. Michael Drive 

Victoria: Victoria Crossing 

Weatherford: 225 Adams Drive Suite 235 

Virginia

Alexandria: 7690 B. Richmond Highway 

Harrisonburg: 283 Burgess Road 

Roanoke: 1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW 

Washington

Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street 

Issaquah: 775 NW Gilman Blvd. 

Kennewick: 1220 North Columbia Center Blvd. 

Wisconsin

Grand Chute: 4721 West Grande Market Drive 

Kenosha: 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A 

Madison: 4275 Lien Road 

Wyoming: 

Casper: 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124 

Cheyenne: 5214 Rue Terre 

