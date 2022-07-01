White House doctor issues update on President Biden's COVID-19 case

President Joe Biden's physician released a new letter Friday morning detailing the president's response to COVID treatment.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is "tolerating treatment well" and his COVID-19 symptoms "have improved," according to a memo issued Friday morning by his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

The president's doctor noted Biden did have a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday night, which went back to normal after he took some Tylenol. The president also finished his first full day of taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday during routine testing. There were repeated assurances over the hours that followed that the president was hard at work while isolating in the residential areas of the White House with “very mild symptoms."

In his update Friday morning, O'Connor said the president's symptoms include a runny nose, fatigue and a now occasional "loose" cough. Biden's doctor also said the president's voice is also deeper than it was on Thursday.

"As I stated previously, the President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do. There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation," O'Connor wrote.

In a lengthy briefing with reporters on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said repeatedly that the White House had been as transparent as possible about the president’s health. But she parried with reporters over specifics. And when pressed about where Biden might have contracted the virus, she responded, “I don’t think that that matters, right? I think what matters is we prepared for this moment.”

Jean-Pierre and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha didn’t fully answer questions about whether Biden began isolating as soon as he started experiencing symptoms on Wednesday night, as federal guidelines suggest, or did so following his positive test the next day. Jha declined to speculate on some aspects of the president’s prognosis, characterizing the questions as hypotheticals.

There is scheduled to be another press briefing at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

For more than a year, President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When he finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis.

“The president does what every other person in America does every day, which is he takes reasonable precautions against COVID but does his job,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC late in the afternoon on Thursday.

Biden, in a blazer and Oxford shirt, recorded a video from the White House balcony telling people: “I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done. And, in the meantime, thanks for your concern. And keep the faith. It’s going to be OK.”

“Keeping busy!” he also tweeted.

On Friday, Biden was scheduled to meet virtually with his economic team and senior advisors to discuss congressional priorities.

It was all part of an administration effort to shift the narrative from a health scare to a display of Biden as the personification of the idea that most Americans can get COVID and recover without too much suffering and disruption if they’ve gotten their shots and taken other important steps to protect themselves.