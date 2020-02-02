In a commercial for Jeep, Billy Murray brings back his character Phil Connors from the 1993 film "Groundhog Day." In the 60 second spot which will air during Super Bowl 54, Murray's character uses a Jeep Gladiator to try and escape the insanely repeating scenes to get out of Punxsutawney once again.

The commercial opens with Connors being awoken by an alarm clock at 6 a.m. with "I Got You Babe" by Sonny & Cher playing in the background. In the next scenes, he nabs the groundhog and makes his big escape in his new getaway vehicle.

Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said, "when we learned that Groundhog Day fell on Super Bowl Sunday for the second time in 54 years, we couldn't help but take that chance. The stars magically aligned. Bill agreed to do the first national broadcast commercial in which he's ever appeared, and not only that, relive his role as Phil Connors for our Jeep Gladiator."

Bill Murray reprises “Groundhog Day” film role for Jeep brand’s Super Bowl Commercial

FCA

RELATED: Google's touching Super Bowl commercial will warm your heart

RELATED: A $6 million thank you: Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet school that saved his dog

RELATED: Hyundai's Super Bowl ad is star-studded and aggressively Boston-themed

The locations for the commercial features include the Town Square where the Groundhog Day Festival takes place, and the original bed-and-breakfast where Bill Murray's character Phil Connors wakes up every morning.