Jeremy Bulloch, original Boba Fett in 'Star Wars,' dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who originally played Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" films, has died following health complications including a battle with Parkinson's disease.

Bulloch died peacefully, surrounded by family at a hospital in London nearby the house where he lived with his wife Maureen for more than 50 years, according to a statement on his website.

"He was devoted to his wife, three sons and ten grandchildren, who all love him dearly and will miss him terribly," the statement said.

Bulloch played Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." He also played an unmasked Imperial officer in "Empire" and Captain Colton in "Revenge of the Sith." The British actor also appeared in over 100 credits on-screen beginning with an appearance in a breakfast commercial when he was 10.

Other credits include appearances in films "Summer Holiday" and "They Spy Who Loved Me" in addition to roles in the TV series' "Doctor Who" and "Law & Order."

Actor Mark Hamill called Bulloch "the quintessential English gentleman."

Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. 💔 #RIP_DearJeremy pic.twitter.com/SMvjtQsSwZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2020

Daniel Logan, the actor who played young Boba Fett in "Attack of the Clones," reacted to the news with an Instagram post.

"I'll never forget all you've taught me," Logan wrote. "May the force be with you always."

In 2018, Bulloch made the decision to stop attending conventions and "hang up the Fett helmet."