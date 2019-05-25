South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's social satire "Parasite," about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, has won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.

The win for "Parasite" marks the first Korean film to ever win the Palme. The awards were handed out in a ceremony Saturday after being chosen by a jury presided over by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.

The festival's second place award, the Grand Prize, went to French-Senegalese director Mati Diop's "Atlantics." Diop was the first black female director in competition at Cannes.

Best actor went to Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory" and best actress went to Emily Beecham of Britain for "Little Joe." Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won best director for "Young Ahmed."

Last year's awards in Cannes saw Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Shoplifters" triumph and Italian director Asia Argento declare from the stage: "I was raped by Harvey Weinstein. The festival was his hunting ground." Weinstein, who has denied sexually assaulting Argento, was for decades a prominent presence in Cannes, which has had its struggles in adapting to the post-MeToo era.

This year, bowing to pressure from 5050x2020, the festival released gender breakdowns of its submissions and selections. Cannes said about 27 percent of its official selections were directed by women. The 21-film main slate included four films directed by women, which ties the festival's previous high. Mati Diop, the French-Senegalese director, became the first black woman in competition in Cannes with her feature debut "Atlantics."

The 72nd Cannes has had its share of red-carpet dazzle, too. Elton John brought his biopic "Rocketman" to the festival, joining star Taron Egerton for a beachside duet after the premiere. And Quentin Tarantino unveiled his 1960s Los Angeles tale "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, 25 years after the director's "Pulp Fiction" won the Palme d'Or.