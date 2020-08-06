BRISTOL, UK — Anti-racism protesters in southwestern England have pulled down the statue of a slave trader and then dumped it into a harbor.

The toppling of Edward Colston's statue was greeted with joyous scenes Sunday.

Demonstrators attached ropes to the statue before pulling it down.

Footage of the moments after the statue crashed to the ground saw hundreds, if not thousands, of local residents in ecstasy.

The statue was then rolled into the nearby Bristol Harbor.

Police said officers have launched an investigation and are looking for those who “committed an act of criminal damage.”

