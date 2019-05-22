Forget about champagne. Beer is where it's at this summer for weddings.

Busch Beer is launching a contest for a lucky couple looking to get married. The company is offering to give the winning couple $25,000 towards the ceremony, which is the average cost of a wedding in the U.S.

In addition to the wedding funds, the Busch spokesperson, Busch Guy, will officiate the wedding, and he'll bring "a whole lot of beer" with him. In a campaign video, the Bush Guy explains that he became ordained just for the contest.

"We know Busch is beloved by our fans, but being featured in wedding photos and invited to the weddings themselves is an entirely other level," says Daniel Blake, Senior Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch. "This new campaign is coming straight from the asks of our devoted community, and we can't wait to see Busch Guy bring together one happy couple this summer."

Engaged couples in all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to win the Busch Wedding. To enter, couples can post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #BuschWeddings and #Contest, explaining why they want Busch Guy to officiate their wedding. Couples can also enter on the Busch website as well as by following the instructions on Busch's Pinterest board dedicated to the contest.