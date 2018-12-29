Pet stores in California will be banned from selling dogs, cats, or rabbits unless they are obtained from pet rescue agencies or shelters. According to multiple media reports, California is the first state to make this requirement.

AB 485 states a pet store can only sell those types of animals "obtained from a public animal control agency or shelter, society for the prevention of cruelty to animals shelter, humane society shelter, or rescue group."

It's reportedly part of an effort to prevent the sale of animals from mass breeding facilities such as puppy mills.

Pet store owners who violate the law could be fined $500 for each instance.

