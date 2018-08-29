California on Tuesday became the first state in the nation to condemn unnecessary surgeries on intersex children.

The Legislature passed a resolution demanding the medical community halt nonconsensual medical procedures that try to cosmetically "normalize" variations in intersex children's sex characteristics.

The resolution, which calls the practice a human rights violation, is a landmark moment for the intersex community, advocates say.

"It means for the very first time a U.S. legislative body has affirmatively recognized that intersex children deserve dignity and the right to make decisions about their own bodies – just like everyone else," Kimberly Zieselman, executive director of interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth, told USA TODAY.

Intersex individuals are born with sex characteristics such as genitals or chromosomes that do not fit the typical definitions of male or female. Up to 1.7 percent of the population is born with intersex traits, according to the United Nations, a figure roughly equivalent to the number of redheads.

Being intersex relates to biological sex characteristics. It is not the same as transgender: Someone whose gender identity – how they feel inside – does not correspond with their birth sex. An intersex individual can be straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual.

Surgeries on intersex youths, such as clitoral reductions or vaginal reconstruction, are often framed as "social emergencies" interACT says, but are irreversible, physically damaging, emotionally wrenching – and medically unnecessary.

Zieselman has first-hand insight into the issue. A reproductive oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital told Zieselman's parents when she was 15 that their daughter had a partially formed uterus and ovaries that needed to be removed so they would not become cancerous. Her parents agreed to the procedure.

Then, when the married mother of adopted twin girls was 40 and struggling with a hernia problem, she obtained her medical records. Zieselman was astounded. The surgery she had as a teen removed internal, undescended testes, no uterus or ovaries. Zieselman never had cancer: She was intersex.

Performing these types of surgeries, which have been taking place since the 1960s, without a child's consent violates their rights, says Alesdair Ittelson, director of law and policy for interACT. The procedures have been rebuked by numerous human rights and medical groups worldwide from Amnesty International to the World Health Organization.

"We don't condone female genital mutilation, nor should we condone the medically unnecessary, deeply harmful interventions like clitoral reductions and sterilizations that constitute intersex genital mutilation," Ittelson said. "This is an issue that transcends party lines because it is easy to understand the basic humanity of these vulnerable children."

Our resolution (#SCR110) urging the medical profession to delay medically unnecessary genital surgeries on #intersex babies has now fully passed the CA Legislature. This is the first time a state has gone on record supporting the intersex community & opposing these surgeries. pic.twitter.com/58ZJNpGske — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 28, 2018

In January 2017, supermodel Hanne Gaby Odiele revealed to USA TODAY that she was intersex, putting a famous face on an issue that was often in the shadows. The runway regular announced a partnership with interACT and has been a strong advocate for intersex youths.

California's legislative action is another critical step in breaking the taboo and sends a clear message, advocates say. "California's intersex community is part of our state's diversity and should be embraced," said Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who sponsored the resolution.

