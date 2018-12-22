D.C.-based celebrity chef Jose Andres said he would give out free sandwiches to federal employees affected by the government shutdown at his restaurants.

In a tweet Friday, Andres wrote, "And I will offer again Free Sandwiches to the poor men and women of the federal government, republicans and democrats, at every restaurant of mine in DC for lunch until they get paid again!"

And I will offer again Free Sandwiches to the poor men and women of the federal government, republicans and democrats, at every restaurant of mine in DC for lunch until they get paid again! https://t.co/hHUnPrqhsF — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 21, 2018

Andres made a similar offer during the 2013 shutdown.

a free sandwich on me, people furloughed, btwn 3-5 pm, everyday until it's over. @jaleotapasbar dc md va @ZaytinyaDC @oyameldc, Gov't ID! — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2013

Andres is known for his philanthropy, including his charities World Central Kitchen and DC Central Kitchen and helping to feed survivors of natural disasters like Hurricane Maria and the California WIldfires. He was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in November.

