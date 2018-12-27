Are you having trouble accessing your CenturyLink internet or phone service today? Well, you're not alone.

Customers across the country are reporting issues with their service Thursday.

Downdetector.com indicated issues began being reported a little before 4 a.m. EST.

CenturyLink released a statement to Newsweek explaining that it's network "is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services."

"We know how important these services are to our customers and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible," CenturyLink's statement continued.

While Downdetector.com noted the majority of the reported problems were related to internet service, some were also having issues with their phone and cable.

One Minnesota city tweeted that its phone lines, including their police and fire non-emergency number was being impacted.

City of Edina phone lines are effected by CenturyLink's nationwide telephone outage, including our Police/Fire/EMS non-emergency number. If you have an immediate need for Police, Fire or EMS call 911. You can reach our dispatch center at 612-861-9898. pic.twitter.com/4a44S4MADj — Edina Police Dept (@EdinaPolice) December 27, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA