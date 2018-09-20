Chevy Chase, one of the original breakout stars of “Saturday Night Live,” has a few choice words for his former home on television. And they're not pretty.

During an interview with The Washington Post published Wednesday, Chase said the late-night sketch series has the “worst (expletive) humor in the world.”

"I’m amazed that Lorne (Michaels) has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t (expletive) believe it," the 74-year-old said of the popular comedy show that is set to return for its 44th season Sept. 29. "How could you dare give that generation worse (expletive) than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

Chase was part of the inaugural cast of "SNL" in 1975 and helped create the iconic “Weekend Update” segment that is currently manned by Michael Che and Colin Jost, who hosted the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday.

The show, featuring comedians such as Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, took home an Emmy for best variety sketch series.

Still, Chase is unimpressed. In fact, he said, the “SNL” ship started to sink once he hopped off.

"I’d have to say that, after the first two years it went downhill,” he admitted. “Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. ... I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”

The "Community" star took it a step further, calling out famous alums he's not a fan of. He said Will Ferrell is "just not funny” and he doesn't see "what all the folderol was about" when it comes to Tina Fey.

However, he did give props to some "SNL" vets, praising Kristen Wiig, Eddie Murphy, Dana Carvey and fellow first-year stars Gilda Radner and Dan Aykroyd.

