China announces retaliatory sanctions on US officials after Hong Kong action

China's Foreign Ministry said Monday's sanctions on Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, among others, is in reaction to Washington's sanctions on Hong Kong officials.

China's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that sanctions will be imposed on Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as well as nine other Americans including Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth and Freedom House president Michael Abramowitz, according to multiple reports.

The move comes after Friday's announcement that the United States will sanction 11 Chinese officials along with their allies in Hong Kong, including Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, citing their part in diminishing political freedoms.

Last month China announced it would ban Sens. Rubio and Cruz from entering the country because of their criticism of the country's human rights abuses of the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.