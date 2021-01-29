Coach Gordon Bombay is back in first trailer for 'Mighty Ducks' series

The Quack Attack is back in the first trailer for Disney's new 'Mighty Ducks' series, but this time the Ducks are the bad guys.

WASHINGTON — Emilio Estevez is back as coach Gordon Bombay and he's got a whole new group of misfit kids to inspire in the first trailer for Disney's new "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series.

In a trailer released on Thursday, we see that the Minnesota-based Mighty Ducks have evolved from the scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

The trailer shows how 12-year-old Evan, played by actor Brady Noon, is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks.

"If you can't be great at hockey, it's like don't bother," a coach for the new powerhouse Ducks tells Evan in the trailer.

But instead of hanging up his skates for good, Evan's mom Alex, played by Lauren Graham, says they should start their own team to challenge the Ducks and the win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

"I want you to think about all the other kids who've been told that they're too small or too slow, they just want to get out there and play. Let's start our own team," Alex explains.

She then notes that all they need now is a hockey rink for their start-up team. That's where Gordon Bombay, played again by Emilio Estevez, comes in, as he seems to be working at a rundown skating rink called the Ice Palace.

The rest of the trailer introduces some new faces and features a handful of subtle Minnesota nods (Including some University of Minnesota sweatshirts and a Minnesota Wild hat in Evan's room).