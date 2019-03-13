Many countries and airlines worldwide have grounded Boeing's 737 MAX 8 jets after one operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people. Another 737 MAX 8 operated by Lion Air crashed in October shortly after takeoff in Indonesia, killing 189 people.
Here is a list of countries that have banned the 737 MAX 8 in response. If listed in parentheses, that means an airline based in that country has grounded its fleet, but it does not necessarily mean the plane is banned from the country.
- Argentina (Aerolineas Argentinas)
- Australia
- Brazil (Gol Linhas Aereas)
- Canada (Sunwing)
- Cayman Islands (Cayman Airways)
- China
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- European Union nations
- Fiji
- Hong Kong
- Iceland (Icelandair)
- India
- Indonesia
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Mexico (Aeromexico)
- Mongolia
- New Zealand
- Norway (Norwegian Airlines)
- Oman
- Singapore
- South Africa (Comair)
- South Korea
- Thailand (Thai Lion Air)
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom