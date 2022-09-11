CMA Awards honor Loretta Lynn, Combs wins album of the year

Luke Bryan and NFL Great Peyton Manning are hosting the ceremony.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Country Music Association Awards have opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn's hits including “You Ain't Woman Enough,” “Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'” and “Coal Miner's Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Jordan Davis' “Buy Dirt” won the night's first honor, for song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.

Luke Combs won album of the year for “Growin' Up,” while Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year and Old Dominion won the trophy for vocal group.

Bryan is co-hosting the show at Bridgestone Arena along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country's biggest stars for the evening are Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

Perry took the stage and performed “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett during the show.