The Cowboys clinched their second NFC East title in three years with a 27-20 win Sunday over the Buccaneers.

The best game of Randy Gregory’s career powered Dallas’ sixth win in seven games.

When Gregory strip-sacked Jameis Winston in the first quarter, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith scooped the loose ball and sprinted up the left sideline for a 69-yard score. The score was Dallas’ first off a fumble recovery in four years.

In the third quarter, when the Cowboys' red-zone attack sputtered, Winston fumbled again. Gregory jumped on the ball to set up the offense at the 4-yard line, from which Dak Prescott completed a touchdown pass to rookie Michael Gallup.

Dallas’ offense sputtered plenty through the game but did enough to help another high-octane defensive day clinch.

At 9-6, the Cowboys improved to 7-1 at AT&T Stadium this season and ensured they will return to JerryWorld in January to host a wild-card matchup.

Here are three things we learned in the title-clinching win:

1. Defensive line rebounds after worst game of season

In last week’s 23-0 blanking in Indianapolis, the Cowboys allowed more than double the rushing yards the defense had averaged, failed to record a sack for the first time all season and came home fuming at how the Colts’ offensive line manhandled them at the line of scrimmage. Against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys defensive line made quarterback Jameis Winston’s day miserable by deflecting five passes, hitting Winston eight times and recovering both of his fumbles.

2. Cowboys still need to figure out the red zone

Prescott’s 7-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter was a good sign for a Dallas team entering the game 19-of-43 in the red zone, second worst in the league. Prescott didn’t have any rushing attempts against the Colts. He admitted it was a bad feeling leaving the franchise’s first shutout in 23 years with that dimension of his game missing. On the Cowboys’ first score of the game, Prescott zigzagged up the middle left to put the Cowboys up 7-3. But Dallas still converted just three of nine times on third down and settled for field goals twice, including from Tampa’s 2-yard line.

Meanwhile, receiver Amari Cooper has been unable to replicate the magic he had to secure wins over division rivals Washington (eight catches, 180 yards, two scores) and Philadelphia (10 catches, 217 yards, three scores). Cooper caught eight passes on 12 targets for 52 yards total in Dallas’ last two games. The Cowboys will need more to make a playoff run.

3. Help from high – OK, far – places

The Cowboys’ best offensive weapons, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliot, never found the end zone Sunday. Elliott hasn’t scored in three games now, and he hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown in four. Gallup and kicker Brett Maher stepped up to fill in. Maher connected on all three extra points and field goal attempts from 59 and 20 yards respectively. Gallup caught passes for 31 and 18 yards before scoring the second touchdown of his career. Add in a productive day of shifty Cole Beasley snagging balls up the middle and Dallas’ offense did enough to help its defense hand the Buccaneers their 10th loss and ensure the Cowboys’ season at AT&T Stadium isn’t over yet.

