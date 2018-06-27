Think of it as another guilty pleasure, combining the best elements of two delicious yet caloric favorites into one.

Meet Donut Fries, which transform those beloved spherical pastries, doughnuts, into a bag of sugar-sweet sticks with the portability of french fries, the ideal junk food for life on the run.

Dunkin’ Donuts is releasing the new snack across America starting Monday. And, for a limited time, they'll be pretty cheap: Customers can purchase Donut Fries for $2 at participating restaurants nationwide.

The fast-food coffee chain’s newest snack is made from croissant-style doughnut dough and tossed in cinnamon sugar, which differs from the traditional yeast ring and cake-like doughnut dough.

Dieters, take note: A serving of Donut Fries, five individual pieces, has 240 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of total fat. They have 40% of the recommended daily allotment of saturated fat. But the overal calorie count is still slightly less than a glazed doughnut at 260 calories or a jelly doughnut at 280 calories, according to the nutrition information on Dunkin's website.

Dunkin’ tested the product in April at a few locations near Boston. The test run proved to be successful, according to Tony Weisman, chief marketing officer for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.

“There was a strong consumer response towards bringing Donut Fries to all Americans during the initial test, and we are excited to make this unique doughnut treat available nationwide this summer,” Weisman said in a statement.

Donut Fries are a part of a larger launch of new pastries at Dunkin’ and maybe some other changes.

A possible name change is on the horizon for Dunkin' Donuts. In 2017, the chain dropped the apostrophe and changed the name of a storefront in Pasadena, Calif. to "Dunkin'" as a test. The final decision will be made later this year.

"The customer is at the center as we develop new menu items, and this is true regardless of what decisions we make later this year regarding our branding. ," Dunkin' Donuts said in a statement.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM