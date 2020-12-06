Some people on social media are calling for the children's cartoon show "Paw Patrol" to be canceled or just remove the police character "Chase" as protests surrounding police brutality continue across the country.

A week after the killing of George Floyd in police custody, the show posted a tweet to show support toward the Black Lives Matter movement and called for "Black voices to be heard."

"In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices," the tweet reads.

The June 2 post drew Twitter users to comment, saying, "Abolish Chase," "DEFUND CHASE," and "Euthanize the police dog."

For those who don't know, "Paw Patrol" is about rescue dogs in training. Each dog is inspired by real-world jobs like a fire fighter, police officer, and construction worker. Chase is the show's police dog.

It's unclear if the tweets are jokes or not. However, other tweets read, "get rid of the cop or delete ur account," "Defund Chase and make Rubble the boss," and "Cop dog has to quit his job. Nothing less will suffice."

The call to remove the children's character comes as Paramount Network canceled the show "Cops" and A&E Network decided to stop production on "Live P.D."

HBO Max even announced it is temporarily removing "Gone with the Wind" in the wake of protests nationwide against police brutality and racial justice. The 1939 film takes place at a plantation in Atlanta during and after the Civil War.

