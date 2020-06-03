Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.

Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Standard time returns Nov. 1.

