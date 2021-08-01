Reports: Jay Pickett of 'Days of Our Lives' dies at 60

Pickett died suddenly while filming his latest film, according to the film's official Facebook page.

Jay Pickett, an actor known for his roles in soap operas like "Days of Our Lives" and "Port Charles" died Thursday, according to reports.

Pickett was in the process of filming a movie he wrote and was to star in, called "Treasure Valley." One of his co-stars on the film, Jim Heffel, announced Pickett's death on Facebook over the weekend.

"Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person," Heffel said in the post. "Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens."

Though it's not clear what specifically caused Pickett's death, Heffel's post said that "Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy."

Director Travis Mills authored a post on the movie's official Facebook page echoing Heffel's sentiments.

"Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more," Mills wrote. "His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was. He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent."

Pickett was 60 years old.