Demi Lovato made an overwhelming emotional return to the Grammys stage on Sunday night.

It was the singer's first live performance since she was hospitalized in 2018 after an apparent overdose. Lovato debuted a new song "Anyone," which she recently revealed she had written just days before being hospitalized.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, she explained that listening to the lyrics now makes her realize just how much of a cry for help it was.

"You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl,'" Lovato explained.

It was a clearly emotional moment for Lovato on Sunday to perform the song publicly. Her voice was quivering as she began her performance and had to start it over.

With the crowd cheering her on, she gave it another go and delivered a moving performance that everyone will surely be talking about.

The Staples Center crowd gave a standing ovation afterwards and it's clear her emotional performance impacted many watching at home.

The 27-year-old singer will be back in the spotlight next Sunday night when she performs the national anthem at Super Bowl 54.

Demi Lovato performs "Anyone" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP