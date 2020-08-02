MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden encouraged the crowd at Friday’s Democratic presidential debate to give a standing ovation to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after President Donald Trump ousted him in retribution for his testimony during House impeachment proceedings.

Biden declared Friday that Trump “should be pinning a medal on Vindman, not Rush Limbaugh,” the far-right radio personality with whom Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom on Tuesday.

The ovation for Vindman punctuated a discussion that started with mention of Trump’s efforts to have Biden and his son Hunter investigated by Ukraine officials. That move was the crux of the impeachment case against Trump.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg defended the Bidens. “We are not going to let them change the subject," he said. "This is not about Vice President Biden or Hunter Biden. This is about abuse of power by the president.”

RELATED: Aide who testified against President Trump escorted out of White House

RELATED: Trump ousts EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who testified in impeachment inquiry

RELATED: Rush Limbaugh awarded Medal of Freedom at Trump's State of the Union

RELATED: Biden says he’ll 'probably take a hit' in New Hampshire primary

RELATED: Democrats meet in New Hampshire for vital debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP