Doctors say Bernie Sanders suffered “modest heart muscle damage" during his recent heart attack but has since recovered well and is fit enough for the rigors of the presidential campaign trail and the White House should he win it.

Letters released Monday by the Vermont senator's primary care physician and two cardiologists say, that, despite the heart muscle damage, Sanders has no other symptoms and his blood pressure and heart rate are in “optimal ranges.”

The 78-year-old's health has been under extra scrutiny since he suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada on Oct. 1. But all of the top Democratic candidates over 70 have faced questions about their health.

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. Sanders' campaign said Wednesday the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and that he’s canceling events and appearances "until further notice." (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

