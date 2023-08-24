Trump mugshot: Authorities release image after former president booked into Georgia jail

Trump turned himself in to Fulton County jail on charges that he tried to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The long-awaited mugshot for former President Donald Trump has been posted by law enforcement.

Trump surrendered to authorities on Thursday evening on charges related to his alleged involvement in trying to overturn 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

He was booked into Fulton County jail, and his mugshot was released. It's the first ever mugshot of a former U.S. president.

Trump's attorneys and prosecutors agreed on a $200,000 bond before he arrived to jail.

Trump's charges include Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), which is typically associated with organized crime.

Eighteen others including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows are also defendants in the case.