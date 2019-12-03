President Donald Trump again is asking Congress to slash funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by about a third, a request that lawmakers have rejected previously.

The White House's 2020 budget request on Monday seeks $6.1 billion for the EPA, down 31 percent from the previous year.

The White House says it aims to ensure clean air and water and chemical safety, while "reducing regulatory burden and eliminating lower-priority activities."

EPA Andrew Wheeler called it a "commonsense budget proposal."

But Ken Cook of the Environmental Working Group says it would work to appease Trump's base and the fossil fuel and chemical industries.

Trump's previous attempts to slash the EPA budget have been rejected by Congress.

