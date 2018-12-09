Hurricane Florence lumbered near the edge of the East Coast on Thursday, diminished to Category 2 strength but still sufficiently powerful to soon sock the Carolinas with brutal wind, rain and storm surge as it makes its way west.

How big is Hurricane Florence?

As of 8 a.m. EDT Thursday, the storm is a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds near 110 mph, which is 1 mph shy of being a Category 3. Hurricane storm winds extend outward up to 80 miles and tropical storm winds extend outward up to 195 miles from the eye.

Although slow weakening is expected to begin by late Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Florence is still forecasted to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast late Thursday and Friday.

Where is Florence going to hit?

The hurricane center's best guess was that Florence's eye would blow ashore as early as Friday afternoon around the North Carolina-South Carolina line.

As of Thursday morning, Florence was centered 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and about 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, moving northwest at 12 mph.

The storm has been taking unprecedented turns this week as it headed towards the East Coast. While it was primarily predicted to impact the North Carolina coast and then head upwards to Virginia, it’s now predicted to hover over the North and South Carolina coasts dumping water on both states. Then it is predicted to move up over the Appalachian Mountains.

“This is going to make for horrible inland flooding across all of the Carolinas,” said WCNC Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. “If you live anywhere near water, you need to get inland.”

florence 8am thursday_1536840695883.jpg.jpg
NHC tropical cyclone forecast track of Hurricane Florence on Thursday at 8 a.m.

When will Florence impact your state?

Carolinas: After it hits Friday afternoon, forecasters expect Florence to slog its rainy way westward with a potential for catastrophic inland flooding that could swamp homes, businesses and farm fields.

Heading more inland, Charlotte, North Carolina is expected to be on the east side of the storm where there will be more clouds and showers. Flooding will be the bigger threat to Charlotte than the wind, with rainfall totals of 4-to-8 inches, according to Panovich.

In The Piedmont Triad, winds will peak at about 20-40 mph at times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Locally higher gusts are possible. Rain will hold off mainly until Friday the area should plan on 5-to-10 inches of rain. Areas that flood in summer thunderstorms will flood in this storm, according to WFMY.

Georgia: Eastern Georgia should start feeling the winds from Florence of about 10 mph Saturday afternoon. Atlanta should see winds of 10-20 mph Sunday afternoon while Eastern Georgia will get 20-30 mph winds. Stronger winds will come in Monday before relaxing.

Atlanta should see 1-to-2 inches of rain Sunday, with 2-to-5 inches as you move closer to the Georgia-South Carolina line according to 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb.

Virginia: For Hampton Roads, rain amounts should be 3-to-8 inches, according to WVEC, which could cause some minor freshwater flooding. However, tidal flooding will be a bigger concern. Strong easterly winds will produce tidal flooding that is at least moderate, and possibly the low end of major which starts at 6.5 feet of water above the low tide level at Sewells Point.

Storm Surge, Hurricane Warning – What do these terms mean?

According to the National Hurricane Center, these are the watches and warnings in effect as the East Coast braces for Florence’s impact.

A Storm Surge Warning is means there is a danger of life-threatening flooding from rising water at the coastline moving inland for the next 36 hours. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
  • Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch means that there is a possibility of life-threatening flooding from rising waters at the coastline moving inland for the next 48 hours. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

  • Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina
  • North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours of experiencing tropical storm conditions. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

  • South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
  • Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within 36 hours of experiencing tropical storm conditions. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

  • Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 48 hours. A Tropical Storm watch is in effect for…

  • North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light Virginia
  • Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

How to prepare for a hurricane

Put together an emergency kit: This is the first recommendation of the Red Cross, which lists some of the top essentials as water (a gallon per person per day for a minimum of three days), non-perishable food (also at least three days’ worth), medications and medical supplies, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit and a portable radio.

Personal documents, cell phones with chargers, a can opener and at least one change of clothes also make the list. These necessities can all be assembled well before a hurricane hits.
Also make sure the car’s in working order and with a full tank of gas, the cell phones are charged and the drug prescriptions have been filled.

Keep important documents in a safe, accessible place, with copies of files loaded into a flash drive or into password-protected storage. Consider taking cellphone photos of key documents.

Board up all windows: Storm shutters provide the best protection, but a solid and less expensive alternative is attaching cut-to-fit plywood over the windows. Don’t fall for the myth that taping windows will protect the glass, as more than half of Americans believe, according to the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes. That may offer some peace of mind but little else.

Secure doors as well, especially garage doors, which tend to be the most vulnerable.

Bring in untethered items: Patio furniture and other loose items can become projectiles in strong winds. They should be stored inside. If it’s not safe to do so, as is the case with propane tanks, anchor them. Also, trim trees with branches that could damage the house, clean gutters and downspouts and move cars out of flood-prone areas.

Have a plan: Be aware of your area’s evacuation route and the location of local shelters. Come up with an emergency plan – accounting for any pets – and share it with the rest of the household. Everyone in the family should know what to do and how to contact each other if they’re away from the house in an emergency. Also share the plan with a friend or relative away from the storm area.

Many shelters don’t accept animals, so people with pets and livestock should look into evacuating them ahead of time to a safe area.

Be careful when using a portable generator: Though generators can keep the lights on and the refrigerator running during a power outage, they come with some inherent risks.

Generators should never be used indoors – not even in a garage or basement – and must be kept at least 30 feet from the house to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be lethal. And it’s not advisable to use a generator if the home has flooded, which increases the chances of electrocution.

In addition, experts say the safest and most efficient way to use a generator is to have a qualified electrician install a transfer switch to feed power into the house. Backfeeding, the practice of plugging the generator directly into the home’s power outlets, is illegal and dangerous.

Know what to avoid: Don’t walk, drive or swim in flood waters if at all possible; they may be contaminated or hiding dangerous debris or a downed power line. Also stay away from beaches and riverbanks. If the power is out, rely on flashlights instead of candles for illumination.

Follow instructions: Evacuate immediately if told to do so by authorities, who may also ask you to shut down your power and/or water. Keep track of local news. Alert family and friends of your situation and whereabouts.

USA TODAY and Associated Press contributed to this story.

