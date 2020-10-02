Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros.

He contends that the Astros' sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.

The suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career.

The lawsuit comes just three days after the Wall Street Journal published a story claiming that former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow knew about the sign-stealing tactics.

The origins of the club’s cheating scandal allegedly began in 2016 with an intern in the organization, according to the story.

In his lawsuit, Bolsinger is also asking the Astros forfeit their nearly $31 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger is removed after giving up a two-run home run to Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP