Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just get married? Some fans on social media sure think so, while others are wondering if maybe they just had their rehearsal dinner.

Fans began speculating after pal Conrad Carr posted photos and videos to his Instagram story that showed Cyrus in a white dress, cutting a cake alongside her movie star man. In Carr's post, Cyrus and Hemsworth were surrounded by family and friends.

A video clip shows the three Hemsworth brothers, Liam, Chris and Luke, taking a shot together with balloons that read "Mr. and Mrs." in the background. A photo also shows Cyrus's mom, Trish, looking casual in light jeans and a black top.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Cyrus and Hemsworth for comment.

"how am i supposed to just keep on going with my day after knowing that miley and liam might actually be officially married omg" one Twitter user wrote.

"i'm crying," another fan tweeted. "miley and liam look so happy. my fave couple. they deserve all the happiness."

Another wrote, "YALL DID MILEY AND LIAM JUST GET MARRIED"

YALL DID MILEY AND LIAM JUST GET MARRIED pic.twitter.com/zaen02g7gs — 💔 (@mileyoutdid) December 24, 2018

Others lamented the fact that Cyrus and Nick Jonas, who briefly dated as young teens while they were both Disney Channel stars, might have both gotten married this month – just not to each other.

This isn't the first time marriage rumors have popped up for the couple. Last March, Miley's dad, Billy Ray, tweeted a photo of her in a white dress with the caption "I'm so happy... you are happy."

Some fans wondered if this was a family celebration, rather than a wedding.

"I feel like miley and liam didn’t get married last night but a while ago and they just had a wedding party," a fan wrote. "finally both families were together for christmas so let’s celebrate the marriage too."

Other fans speculated perhaps the celebration was a rehearsal dinner.

"Actually the pics might be from a rehearsal dinner, judging by Tish’s clothes," one wrote. "Maybe the actual wedding is still coming today. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if this was the wedding or the wedding rehearsal."

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009 and announced their engagement in 2012 before a few years of on-again-off-again relationship rumors swirled. She began wearing her engagement ring again in early 2016, and the couple has been together since.

"They went through a lot and it’s obvious they are meant to be together," a fan tweeted. "Nothing rushed, just organic..."

They both tweeted last month about surviving the southern California wildfires, which destroyed their home.

"I am one of the lucky ones," Cyrus tweeted. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Hemsworth shared a photo of the aftermath and urged people to donate to the Happy Hippie Foundation, an organization Cyrus founded to help young LGBTQ people struggling with homelessness.

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.



To help: https://t.co/YQCE1cLaej & @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/vtLFytFmNw — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM