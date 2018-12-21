Woodland Park, Colorado — Law enforcement officials have arrested the fiancé of Kelsey Berreth, a Colorado mom who hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving.

Frazee was taken into custody Friday morning just after 7 a.m. at his home in Florissant by members of the multi-jurisdictional team including the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Park Police Department and the FBI.

Frazee was arrested and is expected be face charges of first-degree murder and solicitation for first-degree murder. No additional arrests have been made yet, but that is an "absolute possibility," according to Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young.

Frazee is expected to be advised of the charges at 3:30 p.m. Friday from the Teller County Jail.

“While we have not found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search,” De Young said in a press conference Friday morning. “As you can tell from the arrest, sadly, we do not believe Kelsey is still alive.”

Frazee's arrest comes one week after police initially executed a search warrant at his 35-acre Florissant property, which is about 15 miles west of Woodland Park where Berreth was last spotted shopping at a Safeway store with her daughter on Nov. 22.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, who had been with Frazee until Friday morning, has been taken into protective custody.

Police officers and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were seen going in and out of Kelsey Berreth’s home Thursday night. 9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez also spotted an evidence response team leaving the Woodland Park Police Department.

“Investigators have recovered a number of items that make us suspicious that the crime did occur at Kelsey’s residence, and that’s why we have been coming back to her residence,” De Young said.

De Young said investigators believe Frazee is the last person to have seen Berreth in person when the two exchanged their 1-year-old child. Last week, Frazee said through his attorney that he voluntarily released his phone to law enforcement for a search and provided buccal swabs and photographs.

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey Berreth's mom, first reported her missing on Dec. 2 after she contacted Frazee and said she had a difficult time getting ahold of her, according to law enforcement.

Berreth's phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25. She has family in Idaho and Washington, according to a missing persons bulletin for the case.

The same day her phone pinged in Idaho, De Young said she sent a text to her employer and said she wouldn't be in the next week.

On Saturday, the Woodland Park Police Department said information leading to the location or safe return of Berreth is eligible for a $25,000 reward.

