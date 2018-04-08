A day after her husband took a shot at LeBron James over Twitter — First Lady Melania Trump offered a much warmer take on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar through a White House spokesperson on Saturday.

"It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today," First Lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement released to media outlets.

Interestingly, the spokeswoman also addressed James' newly opened grade school for at-risk children through his foundation, which was the main topic in James' interview with CNN's Don Lemon in which the Lakers forward went on to offer a critical take on President Trump.

Grisham, the spokeswoman, said of Melania Trump: “Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron."

In the CNN interview, James said of Trump: "I would never sit across from him." It's unclear if that extends to the First Lady, too.

The president's viral tweet about James on Friday read: “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like (Michael Jordan)!”

