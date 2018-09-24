A Dayton, Ohio, strip club had its liquor license revoked last week after undercover agents were allowed to buy lap dances and drugs using food stamps. It's the second Dayton strip club to lose its license this year after such an investigation, the Ohio State Patrol said.

The Ohio Investigative Unit announced last Thursday that agents exchanged over $2,400 in food stamps to buy heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, carfentanil, methamphetamines, and lap dances during the five-month investigation.

Criminal charges were filed against both employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, and illegal sexual activity among other allegations, the investigative unit said.

Another club located three blocks away called The Harem lost its liquor license in May following an investigation into food stamp and drug trafficking.

