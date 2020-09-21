Foot Locker partners with Rock the Vote to turn stores into voter registration hubs

Over 2,000 Foot Locker-owned stores are set to become locations where people can register to vote starting on National Voter Registration Day.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Foot Locker will turn over 2,000 corporate-owned stores across the U.S. into temporary voter registration sites starting Tuesday as part of a company partnership with Rock the Vote.

Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction locations are included in the registration sites as part of Rock the Vote's nonpartisan, nonprofit efforts to get more young people registered to vote.

Tuesday Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day.

Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker Inc. said in a statement, "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth." Johnson said, "In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future—and our collective role in shaping it—has never been more important."

Rock the Vote was founded in 1990 by a group of music executives, and the organization first partnered with MTV. Since the end of August, Rock the Vote had reportedly registered over 870,000 new voters.