Former Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56, reports say

Smash Mouth is known for some of the most iconic music of the early 2000s, and their tunes were prominently featured in the movie "Shrek."

WASHINGTON — Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has died at age 56 after entering hospice care at his home, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The New York Times and Rolling Stone both reported that Harwell died Monday, several days after entering hospice to prepare for his end of life.

Band manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone that Harwell died at his Boise, ID home "surrounded by family and friends," and "passed peacefully and comfortably."

“Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation," Hayes told Rolling Stone. "He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

In previous reporting from over the Labor Day weekend by TMZ and the Washington Post, the band's founding vocalist entered hospice care for the end of his life several days ago after battling years-long medical complications.

Harwell's manager told TMZ at the time that the singer had about a week left. The outlet reported that friends and family have been arriving at his home to say their goodbyes for several days.

About two years ago, fans became concerned about Harwell's health after he appeared to slur his words and yelled at the audience during a live performance in New York. Shortly after the incident, in October 2021, he announced his retirement to focus on his physical and mental health.

The Washington Post reports that Harwell struggled with addiction for years, and dealt with several associated health conditions such as cardiomyopathy — the weakening of the heart muscle — that affected his speech and memory.

Smash Mouth is known for some of the most iconic music of the early 2000s, including "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," which were featured in the animated film "Shrek" and became memes online thanks to the movie's continued popularity over the years.

The band, which apart from bassist Paul De Lisle is comprised entirely of new members from the founding group, has yet to publicly comment on Harwell's condition. Smash Mouth continues to tour with new frontman Zach Goode.