If you bought this frozen shrimp, it's been recalled

The shrimp was distributed across the country and sold under various brand names. At least six people have gotten sick in connection with this recall.

A salmonella outbreak linked to frozen cooked shrimp sold under different brand names has prompted a recall of the product and a food safety alert from the top U.S. health agency.

Avanti Frozen Foods said it is recalling various unit sizes of its frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp because of the potential for salmonella. The company said the shrimp was distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to February 2021. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they may have been sold more recently.

The CDC issued a food safety alert, saying six people have reported getting sick after eating the shrimp -- four in Nevada and two in Arizona. But there could be more cases that have yet to be reported because the shrimp was distributed across the country.

The shrimp was sold under brand names that included Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, 365 and Meijer. They were packaged in various unit sizes and best-by dates, which can be found in a chart at this link.

The potential contamination was found after testing by the Food and Drug Administration. The CDC says an investigation remains active.

The CDC says most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can emerge six hours to six days after being infected, but most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.