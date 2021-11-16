Spotify, Snapchat and other apps coming back online after Google Cloud issues

Google Cloud Networking acknowledged there were problems with the service Tuesday, as users reported issues with multiple popular online apps.

WASHINGTON — Several websites and online services briefly went down on Tuesday amid issues that appear related to a Google Cloud outage.

Google Cloud Networking posted on the status updates page of its website that cloud computing services started experiencing issues around 1:10 p.m. Eastern.



Users of popular apps like Spotify, Snapchat and Discord reported issues, while some big U.S. retailers also reportedly briefly experienced issues with their websites, including Lowes and Target, who also use Google Cloud Networking solutions to host content for their sites.

Google reported that its cloud networking team, at one point soon after reports of outages became widespread, did not have an estimated time for when the issues would be fully resolved. Soon after, Spotify and other sites appeared to be working again.

As Google confirmed, customers were encountering "404 errors" when opening webpages, and for apps like Spotify, users were seeing error messages when opening the app.

Spotify made users aware of "some issues" a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

As The Verge noted, along with tech columnist Jason Aten, it was when a list of service apps and websites began having problems at the same time that it was apparent that the problem was located with the common provider (Google Cloud Networking) rather than an ISP disruption.