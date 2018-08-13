ALEXANDRIA, Va — The government rested its case Monday in the tax and bank fraud trial of Paul Manafort with testimony from a Chicago bank official who said the institution disregarded numerous "red flags" to grant the former Trump campaign chairman $16 million in loans in 2016.

The testimony from James Brennan, a vice president at Federal Savings Bank, represented the capstone to the prosecution’s case that has featured 28 witnesses over 10 days here.

Manafort’s attorneys are expected to notify the court Tuesday whether they intend to offer a defense or move the case directly to final arguments.

The trial has attracted packed galleries to the federal courthouse each day, with U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III setting a pretty brisk pace for the proceedings, the first case to come to trial as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

