Hailey Baldwin's beautiful diamond sparkler is making its debut.
The model's engagement ring from fiancé Justin Bieber is front and center on the cover of Vogue Mexico. In the black and white image, a fresh-faced Baldwin relaxes her head on her arm, leaving her massive rock for all to see.
Baldwin, rocking her signature blonde locks and a tweed jacket, accessorized her look with a 6 to 10-carat oval-stoned stunner from New York jeweler Solow & Co., according to People.
“Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite,” Jack Solow told the publication.
La intensidad del sol cede a los ecos del viento, acompañándose de la grácil y fresca imagen de #HaileyBaldwin, una modelo que irrumpe fuera de las pasarelas vistiendo las tendencias otoñales junto a su mediático anillo de compromiso. Adquiérela este lunes en puntos de venta. #SeptemberIssue #VogueSeptiembre Fotografía: @bjorniooss Estilismo: @celiaazoulay Casting: @legainsbourg
On Instagram, Vogue Mexico captioned the stunning photo: "The intensity of the sun gives way to the echoes of the wind, accompanied by the graceful and fresh image of #HaileyBaldwin, a model that bursts out of the catwalks wearing the autumn trends with her high-profile engagement ring."
The September issue calls Baldwin's bling "the ring of 12 million likes," possibly referring to the number of double-clicks Bieber's engagement confirmation received on Instagram (the post currently sits at over 13 million likes).
TMZ first reported the news that the singer, 24, and model, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas in July after years of on-again, off-again dating rumors.
The "Love Yourself" singer declared his love for Baldwin and confirmed their relationship status a couple days after he got down on one knee: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!"
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Baldwin gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring on Instagram earlier this week. She called Beiber her "absolute best friend."