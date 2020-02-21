The jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges.

In a note sent to the judge during their lunch break, jurors posed a question asking if it were permissible for them to be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.

The jury, in its fourth day of deliberations, has been particularly focused on the key aspect of both predatory sexual assault counts: “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations that Weinstein raped and forcibly performed oral sex on her in the mid-1990s.

After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein's lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working toward a unanimous verdict on all charges.

RELATED: Prosecutors get final word at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

RELATED: 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me

Weinstein's lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to do so.