A New Jersey man defied the odds by winning $1 million on a $5 bet, and it happened just one day after learning his wife was now cancer-free.

Harold McDowell hit a six card Royal Straight Flush while playing Three Card Poker on Dec. 22 at the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, according to a post on the resort's Facebook page.

The casino explained that the odds of that happening were one in 20,348,320.

The miraculous win came the day after doctors gave his wife a clean bill of health, according to The New York Post.

McDowell told The New York Post that she had been battling liver and colon cancer in recent years.

“It was better news that she’s healthy — money isn’t the most important thing,” McDowell told The Post.

The 85-year-old added that the couple plans to give most of their winnings to their kids.

