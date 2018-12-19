LEBANON, Pa. — Fans of Hershey’s Kisses are frustrated that the bite-size chocolates don't look quite right anymore: The iconic candy is being packaged with broken and missing tips.

Bakers, in particular, are calling out the deformity, saying the sloppy kisses are affecting the presentation of their cakes and cookies.

Traditionally, Hershey’s Kisses are made in a distinctive teardrop shape with a flat bottom and a fine point on top. However, the points are now cut off leaving the tops flat or jagged instead.

Go ahead and unwrap a piece for yourself. The problem is affecting virtually all Hershey’s Kisses out on the market.

Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for The Hershey Company, addressed the controversy with a written statement to the Lebanon Daily News.

Beckman said The Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook group originally brought the concern to the company.

“We are looking at the issue now. We understand that bakers’ expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts," Beckman said.

He also said the Hershey's Kisses brand team donated "a number of our iconic baking items as a thank you for their love of the Hershey’s brand and our Kisses" this holiday season.

The Hershey Company has not provided an explanation for the missing tips, nor given any indication of when the problem might be corrected.

