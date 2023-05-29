Police: 9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida

A city web cam showed people running away and seeking cover after a shooting on Memorial Day near a busy South Florida beach.

WASHINGTON — Authorities say nine people were injured in a shooting Monday night near the beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

While the ages of the victims were not publicly released, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department confirmed some of the victims were taken to a local children's hospital.

The severity of the injuries are unknown, but authorities said all nine suffered gunshot wounds when an "altercation" between two groups led to the gunfire. Police said a person-of-interest had been detained and they were searching for another individual.

A live web cam from the City of Hollywood showed people running away and seeking cover around 6:41 p.m. Eastern at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Videos posted on Twitter showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

According to the webcam's description, the "historic Broadwalk is a 2.5 mile promenade lined with shops, restaurants and oceanfront hotels that runs along the beach in Hollywood, Florida."

A city spokeswoman told the Miami Herald the incident occurred on the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, near the Hollywood Beach Theatre.

Reports of a shooting this evening on Hollywood Beach. This is what a live cam saw at 6:41 PM



CBS says at least 7 people shot, per preliminary reports. Hollywood PD urging public to avoid area between Johnson and Garfield Street due to an investigation https://t.co/ezSkQWtjIv pic.twitter.com/UP1Xno5fL6 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 30, 2023

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area "due to an ongoing shooting investigation. "