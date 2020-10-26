Home Depot reveals 2020 Black Friday ad with deals starting Nov. 6

Home Depot is one of the first major retailers to debut its 2020 Black Friday sale ad.

Home Depot is giving customers an early look at what to expect during this year's expanded Black Friday shopping.

The company said last month it would be "reinventing" the typical day after Thanksgiving experience by offering Black Friday prices from early November through December amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Home Depot released its 18-page 2020 Black Friday ad on its mobile app.

Some of the deals featured on the ad's cover include a 12 foot tall light-up inflatable Santa and 11 foot tall inflatable reindeer, a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree for $79, a 270 piece mechanics tool set for $99, a set of six power tools for $199 and 40-pack of batteries for $5.88.

While the Home Depot ad states prices are effective for Nov. 8 through Dec. 2, while supplies last, the mobile app says Black Friday prices will actually start Nov. 6.

Several products in the ad are listed as online-only, including a Kitchenaid stand mixer, a 40 piece dinnerware set and a wine glass collection.

The company's CEO told USA TODAY that it's skipping "big doorbusters" this year, but the retailer plans to have stores open on Black Friday and closed on Thanksgiving.

Other major retailers have announced similar plans to extend or revamp Black Friday shopping due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Macy’s announced it will begin Black Friday sales immediately after Halloween. Target’s Black Friday deals will be online and in stores for the entire month of November, and it will offer “weeklong discounts and digital deals every day” starting Nov. 1.

Walmart has rebooted the idea of Black Friday and spread savings from one single day to three multi-day supersaver events across the month of November. “Black Friday 2020 Deals for Days” will offer deep discounts online before the sales become available in stores.

To encourage customers to socially distance and shop from home, Walmart’s Black Friday discounts are available at Walmart.com three days before they are available in the store.