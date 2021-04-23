Honda to phase out gas-powered vehicles in North America by 2040

Honda expects that 40% of all of its North American vehicle sales will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030.

NEW YORK — Japanese automaker Honda said Friday that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the company expects that 40% of all of its North American vehicle sales will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80% of all vehicles sold will be battery-electric or fuel-cell powered by 2035.

Part of Honda’s plan involves a new electric-vehicle platform the company is calling e:Architecture, but did not provide specifics. These vehicles will roll out in the second half of this decade, the company said.

Most of the Honda's development will go toward battery-powered electric vehicles, but the company said it will also put resources into developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles, in collaboration with General Motors. GM has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that.