A top Republican aide says the House will vote next week on two immigration bills. The plan comes after GOP moderates and conservatives failed to reach agreement on a compromise measure.

AshLee Strong is spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan. She says the votes will head off a petition moderates have been pushing that could force votes on other immigration bills that they prefer.

Republicans say one of the bills will be a strongly conservative measure without a way for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally to become citizens. The other will offer citizenship for those immigrants, like moderates want, plus strong border security language conservatives want.

Strong says Republicans will discuss the plan at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

