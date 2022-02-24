Three things to know about the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Experts say the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have impacts on the United States from gas prices to cybersecurity threats.

KYIV, Ukraine — Experts are warning about the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the United States and native-Ukrainians now living in North Carolina are concerned for their relatives and friends.

"I think that the worst feeling is kind of being useless because there's nothing I can do to help, there's nothing I can do to change," said Irena Reed, who moved to the United States from Ukraine 18 years ago.

Gas prices are expected to rise

Russia is a major exporter of crude oil and experts warn that the ongoing conflict could cause gas prices to spike.

"The immediate impact will be gas prices," said Dr. Thomas Porter, a professor of Russian history at North Carolina A&T University. "I'm very impressed that Germany stepped up immediately and ended the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project which Russia desperately needs because Russia is basically a gas station with nuclear weapons. They are dependent on the oil they can sell and now they can't sell it."

Russia is also an exporter of other products, including metals and agricultural products so the conflict would also make current supply chain issues worse.

Cybersecurity attacks could happen

Cybersecurity attacks could be another effect of the conflict.

"You are going to see more malware, ransomware attacks in this time," said Ron Pierce, the owner of Trinity Solutions. "You are going to get more emails that are infected, websites that are infected during this."

Pierce said the attacks will likely be inconvenient but not catastrophic.

"I don't think you're going to see it get escalated to a full cyberwar where countries are attacking infrastructure," Pierce said. "Quite honestly, for most countries, that's a (September 11) event, that's major when you go after grids, power grids, banking, utilities."

Will the U.S. get involved?

President Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, but will defend NATO territories. The U.S. has also issued economic sanctions on Russia.

The conflict though is still hitting home for people like Irena Reed.

"I was getting text messages from my friends and relatives that Ukraine was attacked and there were a lot of bombs dropped on major cities of Ukraine like Kyiv and Kharkiv, my hometown and the second-largest city in Ukraine and the city is also on the border of Russia," Reed said.

Reed said those she knows are scared.