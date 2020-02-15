CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A University of Northern Iowa student is walking away with $10,000 and other prizes after confusion at halftime of a Panthers basketball game.

Dalton Hinsch, a sophomore at UNI, was picked to compete in the $10,000 shot promotion from CB Seeds during halftime of UNI’s game against Illinois State on Wednesday night. For the promotion, you have 24 seconds to hit a lay-up, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot.

Hinsch understood the rules going in and ended up sinking all three shots. But, according to UNI, it took Hinsch 27 seconds to complete, which negated the grand prize.

There was a ton of confusion from both Hinsch and the crowd as to how much time was left at the end of the promotion – so much so that he just heaved it up from half court when he got there, seemingly without even taking the time to aim.

As you can see in the video, it wasn’t overly clear just how much time he had left.

After a lot of pushback from the fan base gained national attention, CB Seeds decided to award Hinsch the $10,000 anyway, along with tickets to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis and a hotel stay.

“We love UNI Athletics and are excited to be associated with Panther basketball,” CB Seeds’ Chuck Becker said. “We are sorry about the confusion that took place Wednesday night, but we are happy to reward Dalton for an amazing effort. We look forward to enjoying the rest of this great season and watching the Panthers continue their successful year.”

Hinsch was elated to hear the news.

“Thank you to UNI and CB Seeds for the prize,” Hinsch said. “I understood the rules prior to the contest, and am truly grateful for UNI and CB Seeds going above and beyond and awarding me the $10,000. I look forward to seeing the Panthers win it all in St Louis!”

The Panthers very well could win it all in St. Louis, as they are currently sitting at 22-3 on the year and are first in the MVC with an 11-2 conference record.

