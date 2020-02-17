Actor Jason Davis has died at 35, according to reports from the Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," Davis' mom, Nancy Davis Rickel said in a statement to the news outlets. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

No information was available on Davis' cause of death.

Davis voiced the character Mikey Blumberg on the Disney Channel animated series "Recess." He also appeared in "Rush Hour," "Beverly Hills Ninja" and "Mafia!" as a kid.

At the time of his death, he was working on a TV show called "The Two Jasons."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" in 2010 and has been open about his substance abuse issues. He later cofounded a charity called "Cure Addiction Now," THR reports.