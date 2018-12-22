Jennie-O has announced it's recalling an additional 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be linked to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak.

The voluntary recall comes as health officials continue to investigate a multi-state outbreak that's sickened more than 200 people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, evidence shows the outbreak has been tied to raw turkey products and raw turkey pet food, but they have yet to identify a single supplier that could account for the whole outbreak.

Jennie-O said the recalled ground turkey was sold in 1-pound, 2.5-pound and 3-pound packages and includes the establishment number "P-579."

Some of the states where the recalled products were shipped include: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin.

The company noted on its website that the recall "only affects a very limited number of Jennie-O ground turkey tray pack products produced at one facility" and the products are no longer available in stores.

The following products are subject to the recall:

- 2.5-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7 % FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222012024

- 2.5-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222120200

- 3-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7 % FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222130087

- 3-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/13/18. UPC Code: 42222130278

- 3-lb. packages of "Stater Bros. GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222131275

- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7 % FAT" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222502013

- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222502020

- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with "Use by" date of 11/12/18. UPC Code: 42222502044

The CDC previously released the following safety tips for preventing salmonella infection from raw turkey:

Wash your hands before and after preparing and eating food.

Cook raw turkey thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165°F. Leftovers should also be reheated to that temperature.

Don't spread germs from raw turkey around food preparation areas.

Thaw turkey in the refrigerator, sink or microwave. Do not thaw it by leaving it out on the counter.

The CDC does not recommend feeding raw food to pets.

